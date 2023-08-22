UNICAL sexual harassment saga: Dean to refund illegal monies extorted from law students- VC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of the University of Calabar has directed the former Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof.Cyril Ndifon to refund all illegal monies extorted from students under various sub-heads.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, disclosed this yesterday while addressing Newsmen in her chambers on issues surrounding the alleged sexual harassment, extortion and other corrupt practices levelled against the embattled Dean by students.

She said the move was among some of the resolutions adopted by the management to address some of the issues raised and that various committees have been set up to look into all the allegations.

It will be recalled that on August 14, 2023, faculty of law students staged a protest in front of the V.C.’s office accusing the former Dean of sexual harassment, extortion and highhandedness, among others.

Following this, he was suspended by the institution’s management pending the outcome of the panel…