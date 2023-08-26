Awoniyi equals Salah, Adebayor’s Premier League scoring run | The Guardian Nigeria News

Taiwo Awoniyi has equalled the record of Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor as the African footballers with the longest scoring run in the English Premier League.

Awoniyi achieved this feat after scoring as early as the second minute to put Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored in seven consecutive Premier League matches for Forest, same as Salah and Adebayor did with Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

Awoniyi scored against Man United courtesy of an assist from Morgan Gibbs-White after which Willy Boly made it 2-0 in favour of the visiting Tricky Tees in the fourth minute.

Christian Eriksen thereafter scored in the 17th minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford to reduce the tally to 2-1 even as the Premier League game is still on.

Awoniyi, last Friday, netted in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United to equal the scoring record of Stan Collymore in six…