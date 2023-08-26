





The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has confirmed Ibrahim Angbolo as Commissioner and member of the state Executive Council. Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after Angbolo appeared for screening at plenary on Friday in Lafia. The speaker, while congratulating the nominee, urged him to key into the vision of Gov. […]

The post Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner nominee, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper