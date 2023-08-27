NAF air strikes hit oil thieves, terrorists | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) and Operation Hadin Kai carried out successful air interdiction missions on some illegal refining sites and terrorists hideouts in Niger Delta and North East regions.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air interdictions were in continuation of efforts aimed at containing the activities of terrorists, militants and other criminal elements bent on destabilising the nation and making life unbearable to peace-loving Nigerians.

He said the air component of OPDS had on Aug. 27, carried out air interdiction missions on some illegal refining sites located at Cawthorne Channels, Bille and Gogokori in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that illegal refining sites were attacked and destroyed in the area.

He said that a Cotonou boat…