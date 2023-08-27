Subsidy Removal: Reduction of working days not economically beneficial -ASCSN





The Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), says the reduction in the number of days civil servants appear physically at work is not economically beneficial to the country. Mr Tommy Okon, ASCSN National President said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Okon said that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper