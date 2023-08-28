A Journey To Inner Rejuvenation — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“Innocent sleep. Sleep that soothes away all our worries. Sleep that puts each day to rest. Sleep that relieves the weary labourer and heals hurt minds. Sleep, the main course in life’s feast, and the most nourishing.”

― William Shakespeare, Macbeth

In the fast-paced world we inhabit, the concept of rest holds great significance for both humanity as a whole and individuals on a personal level.

The word rest, synonymous with evoking images of tranquillity, peace, and rejuvenation, rest takes on various shades of meaning, often unique to each person.

This feature article will delve into the diverse interpretations of rest and the different ways in which individuals strive to achieve it, exploring whether they truly attain the solace they seek.

1. Physical Rest

For many, the initial interpretation of rest revolves around physical relaxation and rejuvenation. Human bodies, like machines, require downtime to recharge and function optimally….