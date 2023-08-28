



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has come out to address a recent media report regarding the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation process. Reports in some media stated that the NCS accused valuation officers on imported vehicles at the various commands of not complying with the procedure for examination, valuation, and release of imported used cars. […]

The post Customs clarifies report on vehicle number valuation process appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper