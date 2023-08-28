FG trains over 200 farmers on innovative ways of processing, packaging staple foods in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following the State of Emergency declaration on food security by President Bola Tinubu on July 13, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has trained over 200 farmers drawn from different parts of Rivers state on cassava processing, packaging, and value addition and utilisation.

The training, which was conducted at the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) centre of the state, a branch under the supervision of FMARD, had representatives who were trained in tomatoes and yam cultivation.

The beneficiaries, who are mostly youths and women said the two days of emergency training carried out simultaneously across the south-south, southeast, and southwest, reiterated the government’s commitment to boost the economy.

Speaking to pressmen at the training held yesterday, Assistant Chief Agriculture Officer, FMARD extension department, Iboroma Gloria who supervised the cassava training workshop explained that the purpose of…