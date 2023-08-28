





Exactly how many Nigerians are unemployed is a question nobody may be able to find an accurate answer for in the foreseeable future. This is because Nigeria’s hyped unemployment rate dropped last Thursday, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), government’s agency saddled with the responsibility of coming up with the most accurate figure.

FG's estimate reduces unemployment on paper amid almost 10m jobs deficit





Source: Guardian Newspaper