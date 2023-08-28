Mbah to unveil $2.1bn project pipeline as Enugu holds inaugural Investment Roundtable | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, will on Friday, September 1, unveil a ₦1.6 trillion ($2.1 billion) pipeline of 30 projects at the first Enugu State Investment and Economic Growth Stakeholder Roundtable.

The governor is also scheduled to launch the Enugu State Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy.

This was made known in a statement released by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu on Monday.

He said the Investment and Economic Growth Roundtable, which is a precursor to the launch of the maiden multi-stakeholder and fully transactional Diaspora and Investment Forum scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, would hold in Enugu and also draw investors from across various industries locally and internationally.

“The ₦1.6 trillion Naira ($2.1 billion) project pipeline spans several industries, including transportation and healthcare infrastructure, as well as energy, power, and…