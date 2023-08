The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Nigeria is fast grinding to a halt under the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP on Monday in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claimed that Nigeria is in dire straits and is at the edge of the precipice under the administration of President […]

The post Nigeria fast grinding to a halt under APC, PDP alleges appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper