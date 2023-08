A gunman killed three black people in a racially motivated attack then killed himself in Jacksonville, Florida, the city’s sheriff said. The man, described as white, and in his early 20s, entered a Dollar General store and opened fire, triggering a standoff with police. Sheriff T K Waters said two men and a woman were […]

