Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA gets new president







.Earmarks N26.9 million for projects The Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA has installed Akeem Shonde as its 18th president and earmarked N26.9 million to undertake projects in Lagos State communities. The projects include maternal and child safe birth kits, child hygiene and deworming, campaign against drug and alcohol abuse, among others. The new President, while […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper