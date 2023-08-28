





Why PAL Pension places high priority on customer satisfaction, by Jijji Pension Alliance Ltd (PAL Pensions) was one of the first seven pension fund administrators (PFAs), that were licensed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in 2005. Today, with a total Asset Under Management of over N665 billion and a client size of over 600,000 […]

The post THE GUARDIAN’S SPECIAL FOCUS ON PFAs THAT CAN BE TRUSTED FOR EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICES IN NIGERIA appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper