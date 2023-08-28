



In the unrelenting effort by troops to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists (BHT) enclaves in Borno and contiguous states, troops of 144 Battalion have successfully rescued 25 hostages held captive by the terrorists. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja. Nwachukwu said […]

The post Troops rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper