ECOWAS says political stability, security crucial for prosperity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stressed the importance of political stability, peace and security for the prosperity of the region.

Dr Omar Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, stated this at the 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that political stability would enable the region to enjoy the free flow of investments and improved socio-economic relations among the various member countries.

‘’The flow of foreign capital and intra-regional trade and investment have been affected by the risk rating of our region. We are challenged to improve the business environment in our community to take advantage of the growing interests of investors in our community.

‘’We have made the development of regional infrastructure and business-friendly policies a cornerstone of our integration in the region. It is in this context that on 17th November,…