Senators donate N109m to victims of Kaduna drone misfire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senators on Sunday donated one month’s salaries amounting to N109 million to victims of the Dec. 3 military drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The military drone operation mistakenly killed 85 civilians gathered for a religious celebration in the community.

Mr Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, announced the donation on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that Barau announced the donation at the Kaduna State Government House when he led a Senate delegation to commiserate with the state government and the people earlier in the day.

Mudashir quoted Barau as saying the money would be sent to Gov. Uba Sani, who received the delegation, for onward delivery to the victims.

He added that Gov. Sani thanked the senators for their kind gesture.

Mudashir listed the delegation to include the Majority leader, Sen. Micheal Bamidele; the Chief…