South East Development Commission bill passes third reading at House of Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

Fifty-three years after the conclusion of the Nigerian civil war, the House of Representatives has passed through the third reading of a bill seeking the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

The House unanimously took the decision at the Committee of the Whole chaired by the deputy speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, after considering the report of the bill.

Standing in Kalu’s name as the lead sponsor and indeed, all the lawmakers from the South East region, the explanatory memorandum of the bill stated that the Commission will be charged with the responsibility to receive and manage fund from allocation of the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damages suffered by the region as a result of the effect of the civil war.

When established, the commission will as well tackle the ecological problems and any other related environmental or…