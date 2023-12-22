Suspected cultists abduct, assault 14-year-old girl in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two suspected cultists reportedly abducted a 14-year-old girl and defiled her in an apartment, at Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Council, Rivers State.

The suspects, Precious (aka Pere) and Chidebere (aka B2K), at about 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, were said to have taken the minor to the apartment and committed the act.

The mother, who did not want her name in print, said the alleged perpetrators threatened to kill the girl if she refused to comply or disclosed what transpired to anybody.

It was gathered that one of the suspects, Precious, aka returned from prison recently.

The matter has been reported at Nkpolu Police Division, Mile 3, Diobu, where the teenage girl was issued a medical form. She is now undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, was yet to respond to enquiry about the incident as at press time.

Meanwhile, a rights group has called…