INEC promotes 5,196 members of staff — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 5,196 members of its staff nationwide.

The commission disclosed this in its daily bulletin issued by the Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mrs Adenike Tadese, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tadese said that the promotion came on the heels of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation carried out by the commission in furtherance to its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

A breakdown of the figure, according to Tadese, indicates that 55 deputy directors on Grade Level 16 were promoted to the rank of Director on Grade Level 17, while 54 assistant directors on GL 15 were promoted to deputy director cadre on GL 16.

She added that the commission also promoted 338 officers on GL 14 to Assistant directors on GL 15 while the bulk of the promotion affected 4,749 officers between GL 7 and 13.

Meanwhile, four directors of the commission have been…