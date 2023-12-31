Hezbollah says Israel ‘not in a position’ to impose Lebanon border ‘options’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday that Israel was “not in a position” to impose its preferences over the militant group’s presence in the border area while its war in Gaza rages.

The Israel-Lebanon border has been rocked by escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Iran-backed Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflict.

The army has evacuated thousands of civilians from the border area, and Israel has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the frontier.

Hezbollah number two Naim Qassem said Israel was putting forward proposals and “trying to show that it has options” to help return displaced Israeli residents and push Hezbollah from the border area.

“Israel is not in a position to impose its options,” Qassem said in a speech, warning that Israel…