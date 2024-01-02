Pololuxury hosts Bovet collectors to exquisite dinner — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In a celebration of horological artistry and refined taste, Pololuxury together with longstanding partner, Bovet 1822, hosted esteemed Bovet collectors to an exclusive dinner in Lagos.

Against the backdrop of sophistication and luxury, the event unfolded as an enchanting evening, seamlessly blending culinary excellence with a showcase of the latest masterpieces from Bovet.

Headlining the event was the global Vice President of Bovet 1822, Audrey Raffy, who flew in to grace the occasion.

The venue, carefully selected for its ambiance and exclusivity as a status symbol, set the stage for an opulent affair as the guests mingled in an atmosphere of understated glamour.

The Managing Director of Polo Limited, John Obayuwana, spoke about the heritage of the Polo brand and the unique bond that binds the brand with Bovet.

“Bovet 1822 stands in a class of its own with over 2 centuries of timeless art and engineering brilliance. This is…