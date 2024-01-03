NIDCOM alerts MDAs, embassies, others to fraudulent diaspora groups | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has warned all government ministries, agencies, embassies, and high commissions to beware of fraudulent diaspora groups who parade themselves to be authentic but have apparent sinister and political ulterior motives.

NIDCOM spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun issued this warning in a statement on Tuesday and specifically mentioned a group, Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF) which claimed it has established an office in Abuja for the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Balogun warned the public to be wary of the so-called Forum which is an arm of the Labour Party (LP), masquerading as a diaspora group as it is not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“We are aware that all registered Political parties including the ruling party, APC, PDP, SDP, NNPP and even LP, etc have diaspora chapters and support groups outside the country and do work to promote and champion…