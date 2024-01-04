Amotekun commanders, officers honour late Akeredolu, holds candlelight walk | The Guardian Nigeria News

Commanders and officers of the South West Security Network (SWSN), known as Amotekun Corps, held a candlelight walk to honour the late Generalissimo of the formation, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The candlelight walk saw the commanders from all five Southwest states, along with their officers, gather at Cathedral Junction in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Chanting songs in praise of Akeredolu, the commanders and officers embarked on a walk from Cathedral Junction to the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, paying tribute to the late Generalissimo.

According to the commanders, the gesture served as a mark of respect for Akeredolu’s enormous contributions to the establishment and success of the Amotekun Corps.

During their visit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the Governors’ Office, he expressed his commitment, assuring the commanders that all governors in the Southwest states would uphold and support the formation initiated by…