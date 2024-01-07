Edo 2024: Onobun steps down, endorses Ighodalo | The Guardian Nigeria News

…pledges to work for emergence of an Esan man as Edo’s next governor

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency and leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Marcus Onobun, has stepped down from the race, declaring his total support for Dr. Asue Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc.

The endorsement joins the list of several other endorsements by other aspirants and groups for Ighodalo, who appears to be the most preferred for the party’s governorship ticket.

Two leading aspirants of the party, Friday Itulah and Kenneth Ahbulimen, had during the week, stepped down, declaring support for Asue Ighodalo, citing patriotism and the interest of Esan and Edo people for their decisions.

The endorsement by Onobun was conveyed in a letter personally signed by him following his inability to attend the screening of aspirants of Esan extraction as a result of the funeral ceremony…