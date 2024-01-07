FG approves N12bn backlog of salaries, allowances for Nigeria’s national teams — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government on Sunday approved the payment of N12 billon outstanding backlog of salaries and allowances for Nigeria’s national teams of various sports.

The teams include the Super Eagles and others as announced in a statement signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months,” Ngelale said.

“It also includes the payment of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, female and the Under-20 national team.”

This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro on December 29 named his final 25-man squad list for the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 12, 2024.

Peseiro selected three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards as Nigeria launch their onslaught for a…