Lekki residents partner Rotary Club, The Place Restaurant to mark Yuletide with homeless persons | The Guardian Nigeria News

In their determination to curtail crime rates around Lekki and its environs, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Lekki Residents Association (LERA) has organised the end-of-year party to fete over 50 street boys in the area.

The event with the theme, “Show love to the homeless,” took place on Friday, at LERA Center, Lekki Phase 1, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Admiralty and The Place Restaurant.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogundele, who was the Guest Speaker for the occasion, promised better life for the homeless in Lekki, Eti-Osa LGA.

He urged various communities in Lagos to emulate Lekki residents who are putting resources together to reduce the number of street children in the state.

The Commissioner promised to collaborate with stakeholders in the estate to achieve this.

In his welcome address, LERA Chairman, Mr Yomi Idowu, said the essence of the gathering was to…