media — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

At least 15 people, including children, have been killed in an air strike on a village in northwestern Myanmar, local media said Sunday.

The country has been engulfed by increasingly vicious fighting, with the junta battling opponents in the north and the east.

The strike hit a village in Khampat Township, Tamu district, at around 10:15 am (0415 GMT).

Local media outlets put the death toll at 15 people, including children, with 20 wounded.

But two witnesses — a man and a woman who asked to remain anonymous for safety — told AFP the toll was higher.

“19 people were killed, including eight children,” said the man, who said he saw a junta jet fighter overhead during the attack.

He said the first bombs targeted two churches in the village, and a second attack came as people fled the buildings.

“Most of them were killed outside the church area as they were running to escape,” he said.

Women and children were among those killed in the attack, which was made more deadly…