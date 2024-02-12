Home sales slide as prices, rents surge to new high in cities | The Guardian Nigeria News

The real estate sector may be in for more troubles as operatives continue to grapple with low purchasing power among Nigerians, which has made many prospective home buyers to back down on purchases due to high cost of units. The surge in rents by over 50 per cent has also made the rental market in urban centres unaffordable, writes VICTOR GBONEGUN.

As rents increase by over 50% in Kano, Lagos, Abuja, others

Following the rising cost of construction triggered by persistent inflationary trends, many developers are embarking on upward review of home prices to maximise profits, while property owners are raising rents in major locations by as much as 50 per cent.

The Guardian gathered that the housing market is at the moment witnessing an unprecedented crisis, as the development is affecting sales and off-takers’ ability to buy new homes, which are considered too exorbitant. It has also forced renters to either downsize apartments…