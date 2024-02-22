Firm partners Globacom to empower gaming industry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Whispa Konnect initiative has partnered Globacom to empower gaming enthusiasts with the long-term financial security of N20 million salaries for life.

The empowerment project, tagged ‘WinWisewill,’ will also reward gaming enthusiasts with over N10 million weekly and daily consolation prizes. According to Whispa Konnect management, the project will be connecting Nigerians across the country with thrilling innovative games for scintillating prizes and rewards for subscribers to win big with Glo.

The Chief Executive Officer, Whispa Konnect, Igbene Oritsetinmeyin, explained that the firm’s initiative aimed to change the face of lottery games in Nigeria.

He said the initiative would give Nigerians access to arrays of fantastic rewards, and that participants would have the chance to secure a monthly salary for life, creating long-term financial security.

“Get ready to experience a world of thrilling games,…