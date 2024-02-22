NGX halts losses as BUA Cement, 10 stocks lift indices by N165 billion | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian equities market yesterday, recovered from prior losses as gains in BUA Cement Plc and 10 others lifted the market capitalisation by N165 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) gained 301.71 points, representing a gain of 0.30 per cent to close at 101, 362. 38 points. Also, market capitalisation rose by N165 billion to `close at N55.464 trillion.

On what will shape the market in the next trading session, analysts at Vetiva Dealings and Brokerage, said: “Barring any major upside in the large-cap counters, we expect the market to revert to its bearish close.”

Yesterday’s upturn was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; BUA Cement, FBN Holdings (FBNH), Eterna, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust and Juli.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment remains weak, as 11 stocks gained relative to 43 losers.FBNH emerged the highest price gainer of 9.96 per cent to close at…