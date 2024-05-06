EU clears Nippon buyout of US Steel opposed by Biden | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 hour ago Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), an electricity distribution company (DisCo), has announced that it will reduce the cost of electricity tariffs on Band A feeders. The management disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying that the downward tariff will be effective on Monday, May 6, 2024. Ikeja Electric spokesperson said the implementation of the downward…

1 hour ago The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the issuance of FGN Savings Bonds for May 2024. DMO disclosed this in a statement on Monday, stating that the interest payments are payable quarterly. The bonds, according to DMO, are available in two maturities: 2-year and 3-year and the redemption is bullet repayment on the maturity date.…