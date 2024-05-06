Megacity: Yusuf lays foundation of N15b interchange bridge in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has laid the foundation of a N15 billion three-layer interchange bridge at Kofar Dan’agundi in Kano metropolis as part of his vision to enhance traffic flow in the ancient city.

The governor who visited the project site on Sunday in company of some cabinet members, affirmed his administration’s eyesight to transform the city centre to the status of a mega-city.

Recall that Governor Yusuf in December 2023 awarded the multi-billion naira project to CCG Nigeria Limited with completion period of 18 months. The project was awarded alongside another high impact interchange bridge at Talidu roundabout also in the city centre, to ease traffic congestion.

“We have created fordable alternative routes and motorists are expected to comply with rules for safety and allow the project operation to run smoothly,” he said.

