Shettima aborts US trip, sends Tuggar — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice-President Kashim Shettima who was scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at a Summit in Dallas, Texas has aborted the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft.

Shettima was to represent the President at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice-President, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will represent the President at the Summit, as Shettima could not be able to make the trip

He stressed that the technical fault forced the Vice President to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to Nkwocha, the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

He stated that the high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison…