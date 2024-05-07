Actress Ovularia of ‘The New Masquerade’ Passes Away at 81 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 07 May 2024 |

Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, famously known as Ovularia, who rose to fame in the 80s through her iconic role in the TV series ‘The New Masquerade’, dies at the age of 81.

Her Family confirmed the news in a social media post.

“Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the…