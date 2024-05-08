Akwa Ibom upgrades from generator to solar-powered boreholes — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As part of measures towards improving water supply in rural communities, the Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the upgrading of all electricity generator-powered boreholes to solar.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Dr Enobong Mbobo, while commissioning a mini water project donated by a London-based Akwa Ibomi citizen, Emem Essien, to Anyam Nsit community, at the Village Council arena, in Nsit Ibom.

The Commissioner, who said government was desirous of having an improved and efficient water supply for rural dwellers said that with solar power, the suffering of community members, caused by hike in cost of fuel and other negative effects of using generators to power the boreholes, would be reduced.

Mbobo said since rural development was a major plank of the ARISE Agenda, the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, was leaving no stone unturned on projects that would ameliorate the…