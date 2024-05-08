Cybersecurity levy anti-people, we’ll resist it

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said the Cybersecurity Levy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will compound the woes of citizens.

Describing the CBN order as ill-timed, anti-people and insensitive, the umbrella body of Nigerian students therefore called for its reversal, failing which the apex bank would face the wrath of the association.

President of NANS, Lucky Emonefe, stated this in an interview with our reporter.

The Guardian reports that besides the 0.5% Cyber security tax, other bank-related charges in Nigeria include: 1percent Stamp Duty, 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT), 1percent FGN Tax, Deposit Levies, Commission on Turnover CoT, N4 SMS charges, Account Maintenance as well as Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges.

According to the NANS President, the new levy would worsen an already bad situation, as Nigerians are grappling with several challenges.

He promised to…