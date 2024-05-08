Emir of Kano receives LLF, solicits funding for food security — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged for sustainable funding for the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) to improve food production and productivity.

Emir Bayero made the appeal Monday when he received a team of Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), a joint vision of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, and other development cooperation partners, funders of KSADP, at the palace.

The monarch underscored the significant impact of the KSADP intervention and its resultant impact on food production in Kano and advocated the extension of the project scope to accommodate more beneficiaries.

The Emir emphasized that the multi-billion dollar agricultural support funds have uplifted and empowered over 1,000 small-scale farmers and several other indirect beneficiaries in Kano.

He pledged the emirate’s continued support of the KSADP project to foster wider prosperity and reduce poverty in the state.

