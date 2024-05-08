Lagos demolishes over 300 distressed buildings — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NOW
Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, revealed that over 300 distressed buildings were demolished in the last year. The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this at the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. According to Babatunde,…
48 mins ago
A Nigerian tourist, Ilerioluwa Babalobi, 31, has begun a tour to visit all 54 African countries and raise awareness for social interventions. The 31-year old who started his tour from the Red Cross office in Lagos, would tour the continent spending an average of five days in each African country visited without using a plane.…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper