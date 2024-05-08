NAHCON restricts pregnant women, elderly from 2024 Hajj — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed the restriction of pregnant women and elderly persons from performing the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria recorded about 75 pregnant women who traveled to Saudi Arabia for last year’s hajj after bypassing the statutory recommendations, which ended with medical complications occasioned by weather intensity.

NAHCON Chairman, Jalal Ahmad Arabi, who disclosed the restriction notice on Wednesday insisted the authorities will no longer condone flagrant disregard of existing medical rules.

He appealed to pregnant women who have made up their minds to perform this year’s pilgrimage to shelve the intention for the sake of their safety and that of unborn babies.

Arabi also warned against funding elderly persons who may struggle to withstand the rigor of hajj rites.

Arabi reminded that besides the frantic efforts to control abuse of the extant laws, he…