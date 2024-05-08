Nigeria accuses Binance of blackmail over bribery allegation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian government has denied the bribery allegations made by cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Richard Teng alleged that Nigerian government officials demanded bribes to resolve its case in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in a statement on Wednesday, called Binance’s claim of a $150 million bribe demand “false” and a “diversionary tactic.”

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is aware of attempts by Binance to launder its impaired image as an organisation that does not play by the rules and laws guiding business conduct in sovereign nations,” Rabiu Ibrahim, the ministry spokesperson, said.

He said the claim by Binance CEO lacks any iota of substance – but a diversionary tactic – an attempted act of blackmail by a company desperate to confuse the public of its “criminal charges”.

“The facts of this matter remain that Binance is…