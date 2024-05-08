PDP Inaugurates New Caretaker Committee in Imo — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It was a breathe of fresh air and galore of great minds at No 98 Okigwe road, Owerri, Imo State as the South East chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Sir Ali Odefa, South East Chairman of the PDP alongside other officials and Chieftains of PDP Inaugurates a 17 Man Caretaker Committee for Imo State PDP.

The South East PDP leadership who arrived Owerri before noon were warmly recieved by Hon Mike Ahumibe and the State acting Chairman, Sir Chidi Dike alongside the members of the committee at the Party Secretariat.

Speaking ahead of the Inauguration, Hon. Mike Ahumibe, who is the South East Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Imo State, expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of the PDP in the zone for standing firm on the alter of truth and legality and doing what is right and constitutional before God and man and helping to restore sanity in Imo PDP after the Party has…