Troops neutralise IPOB commander, recover cache of weapons | The Guardian Nigeria News

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with personnel from Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have conducted a successful special clearance operation across the general areas of Udda, Ihiteukwa and Orsumoghu, along the borders of Orsu and Ihiala local councils of Imo and Anambra states, respectively, killing a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commander.

The troops reportedly encountered members of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who had been using the area as their hideout.Army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “On sighting troops, the insurgents employed guerrilla tactics, lobbing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from concealed positions, and riddling the roads with booby traps.

“Despite the terrorists’ guerrilla tactics, troops maintained their resolve and countered the attacks with tactical precision,…