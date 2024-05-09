Prince Harry, wife to arrive Nigeria on Friday

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry would be arriving in Abuja tomorrow to visit wounded soldiers.

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is respected among world militaries for launching the Invictus Games, a sport event for military personnel wounded in action, in 2014.

The game first took place in London in 2014. The word ‘Invictus’ is Latin for ‘unconquered’, chosen as an embodiment of the fighting spirit of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and what they can achieve, post-injury.

The sport has helped to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country in the military.

The DHQ said they are honoured and delighted to host the Duke, His Royal Highness Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.

Addressing newsmen on the visit, Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal,…