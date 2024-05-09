UK’s Cameron to urge NATO countries to boost defence spending — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will on Thursday urge NATO partners to soon start spending 2.5 percent of GDP on defence, during a major speech in which he will call for a more muscular approach to Western foreign policy.

Cameron — a former UK prime minister — will say that countries need to take more assertive action to protect their interests from emerging threats, including from Russia and Iran.

“We are in a battle of wills. We all must prove our adversaries wrong –- Britain, and our allies and partners around the world,” Cameron will say, according to excerpts released by the foreign ministry.

Cameron will use the keynote address at the National Cyber Security Centre in London to call for NATO countries to boost defence spending above a two percent target agreed 10 years ago.

He will call on countries in the 32-member Western defence alliance to “out-compete, out-cooperate and out-innovate”…