5-day after, LASEMA recovers body of man trapped in tunnel — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday revealed that the drain duck man trapped in underground drainage at Onipanu has been recovered dead.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency said it received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop, Onipanu regarding a drain duck man working for LAMATA who got trapped in the underground drainage/tunnel on Monday, May 6, 2024 at about 3:23pm.

It said this prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s response team to the scene of the incident.

“Upon the arrival of the agency’s team at the incident scene, investigation and information gathered revealed that an adult male, Mr Tajudeen Amololo (59 years), a Drain Duck working for LAMATA, while desilting the drainages along the axis in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage/tunnel in order to allow free…