Chad army deploys in force after junta chief elected president — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chadian soldiers deployed on Friday in large numbers across several districts of the capital after late-night celebrations marked the presidential election victory of junta leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Even before the official results gave Deby more than 61 percent in Monday’s ballot, the presidential guard had parked many armoured vehicles on major junctions and thoroughfares.

AFP reporters said the number of troops on the streets Friday appeared considerably larger than after previous elections.

Just hours before the official results were announced late Thursday, Prime Minister Succes Masra had declared himself victor of the vote.

The former opposition leader appointed prime minister in January, had warned that Deby’s team would rig the results to ensure he won.

Masra urged Chadians to “mobilise peacefully but firmly… to prove our victory”.

The electoral commission said Masra had garnered only 18.53…