Court bars Amaewhule, 24 other Rivers Assembly members — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has barred the Speaker of the Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the other 24 lawmakers from parading as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amaewhule and the other 24 of his colleagues had defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on which they were elected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, Justice Charles N. Wali gave this order in a case in suit number PHC/1512/CS/2024, filled by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo (Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly) Hon. Sokari Goodboy, and Hon. Orubienimigha Timothy, members of the assembly assembly. Martin Chile Amaewhule and 24 others, and the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney General of the state and the Chief Judge of the state.

Wali following the Motion Ex-parte and after hearing from Sammie A. Somiari, SAN with B.N.Owunabo,Esq. and others for the…