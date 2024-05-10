House of Reps directs CBN to halt implementation of 0.5% levy on e-transactions | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Falana faults ‘erroneous’ interpretation, says individuals not required to pay

• Senate committee chair backs govt, highlights benefits to economy, citizens

• Northern Elders Forum denounces proposal, demands review

• IMF tasks FG on scaling up cash transfers to poor Nigerians

The House of Representatives, yesterday, took sides with the growing number of Nigerians calling for a cancellation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s controversial 0.5 per cent levy on electronic transactions.

Following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda and 359 other lawmakers, the House directed the CBN to suspend the implementation of the policy.

It directed the apex bank to withdraw its ambiguous circular on the policy and issue an unequivocal circular, in line with the letters and spirit of the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024. It further mandated its Committees on Banking…