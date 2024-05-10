Nigerian lawmaker calls current system “faulty” — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdusamad Dasuki, has called the current presidential system a faulty foundation, saying Nigeria is not working.

Dasuki proposed a return to the parliamentary system used during the First Republic during an interview session on Channels Television on Friday.

Dasuki, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in Sokoto State, argued that the current system lacks accountability and has failed to deliver representative democracy.

According to him, Nigeria is in a “state of quagmire” and “like a house with a faulty foundation,” as the current system has not been able to deliver representative democracy where members of the executive arm of government, beginning with the President, are fully accountable to the people of Nigeria.

He blames the system itself, not the people, for concentrating too much power in the executive branch, leading to potential corruption.

“Things…